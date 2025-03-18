Why didn’t we name the ‘wicked and vindictive’ Shrewsbury mother jailed for telling lies to stop kids seeing their dad? - plus your views on the case

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how the woman made 21 false crime reports.

They included a claim involving a gun that forced a school into lockdown.

She also painted RIP on her own front door in black paint.

It was all planned to try and stop her ex having access to their children, and resulted in him being arrested three times - spending more than 27 hours in custody.

Nearly 200 comments were made on the Facebook post, with many expressing disgust.

A female reader wrote: “This makes me so angry! When I had to go through the family court process it was clear that they assume most mothers are lying because of scum mothers like this! It’s a horrific system to go through as a genuine mother or father.”

Another said: “Keeping a father from their child is just cruel and bitter, especially when he is the innocent party. Women who do this should definitely face repercussions.”