'Wicked and vindictive' Shrewsbury mother jailed for making false allegations to stop kids seeing their dad - including gun threat that forced school into lockdown

The Shrewsbury woman has been jailed for 28 months after her “unsophisticated but planned” campaign of lies which included 21 false crime reports.

Her bogus claims resulted in her ex being arrested three times and court orders being imposed to prevent him from seeing the children.

The woman, who we are not naming to protect the identity of the children, also used taxpayer-funded legal aid to fight her battles.

Shrewsbury Crown Court judge Anthony Lowe described her behaviour as “wicked”, and added that “other mothers up and down the country need to know the consequences” of committing such crimes.

“Sadly it is not uncommon where there are relationship breakdowns involving children, the mothers make false allegations against the father to prevent contact between the children and their father,” he said. “It is very hard for the innocent party to prove they have not done something.

“Each step is planned to try and get the father of her children in trouble to stop him seeing them.

“I have first hand knowledge of the effect this has in the family court. The family court is ill-equipped to deal with it and the police don’t always get involved.

“The harm is almost incomprehensible. The sheer frustration he must have felt… the amount of police time wasted, children’s services time wasted, legal aid wasted.