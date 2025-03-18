A Llandrindod Wells venue is holding a ‘three for free’ promotion for family shows this spring

The Groovy UV Show will then take place on Friday, April 25

Finally there will be a Family Variety Extravaganza with PJ The Showman on Saturday, May 17

Pavilion Mid Wales is hosting a family entertainment series of free events funded by The People’s Postcode Lottery/ Postcode Community Trust.

First up will be The Frostie Show on Saturday, April 19 at 2.30pm.

Frostie's World is filled with mind-blowing magic, rib-tickling comedy, hilarious puppets, and funny parody songs, Chris 'Frostie' Frost presents one of the UK's favourite family variety shows.

Frostie will transport kids into a magical world, and take parents back in time to the 90s and 00s with a nostalgia filled finale.

Chris 'Frostie' Frost is celebrating 20 years in entertainment. Originally from Cheshire, he has spent his entire adult life travelling across Europe entertaining. His clients include THE SIDEMEN, Haven Holiday Parks, Hamleys Toy Store and many more.

Don't miss out on this variety filled extravaganza of magic, mayhem and madness!

The Groovy UV Show will then take place on Friday, April 25 at 6pm.

Back by popular demand, it is the amazing ultra violet puppet theatre show for all the family!

Led by Krystian Wharton, it was founded after the expansion of a former Blacklight Company called ‘Corlett’s Characters and it is now the UK number one ultra violet glow-in-the-dark’ performance company.

With over 300 characters and props Groovy UV have an extensive collection of material at your disposal, that can be applied and adapted to suit-whatever the project, occasion or venue.

A single 45 minute production can feature up to 80 different characters!

Using puppets, costumes, props and tricks that are the very best around, made to the highest standards and totally professional – no flat, two-dimensional or lifeless cut-out figures to be found.

The Groovy UV Show is the only UV show in the UK that has original soundtracks – music, songs and scripts written and performed exclusively for Krazy Krys. As well as using songs we all know and love. Shows can also be produced in different European languages (English, Spanish, French, German, Italian).

Finally there will be a Family Variety Extravaganza with PJ The Showman on Saturday, May 17 at 2.30pm.

Born in West London, PJ is now proud to be based in the West Midlands region, but he covers most of England and Wales.

He started out his professional career as a Holiday Park Red-Coat for Butlin's in the early nineties and really, the rest is history.

His passion for variety started at a young age through amateur Panto and drama, his idols include Les Dawson, Lee Evans, Norman Wisdom, Sid James, Ken Dodd & the legend himself Tommy Cooper.

He has entertained for BBC’s “Dragons Den” star Deborah Meadon & actor Bill Nighy of “Love Actually & Harry Potter” fame.

Tickets for all of the events are available from the Pavilion directly or through the website www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk.