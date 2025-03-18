Proms in the Park set to descend on Attingham Park - with DJ set from Take That legend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sensational Dance Anthems Orchestra will perform on Friday, June 13, at Shrewsbury's National Trust attraction, Attingham Park - featuring DJ Howard Donald, formerly of Take That fame.

On Saturday June 14, the venue will provide the perfect backdrop for a magical night of music under the stars as the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests take the audience on a journey through some of the most loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a rapturous finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms.

Judge Rinder. Picture: Ollie Rosser

TV personality Judge Rinder will host the evening with full pomp and ceremony.

The event in Shrewsbury is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations.

Returning to Attingham, Bolsover and Plas Newydd, new locations for the 2025 tour include Harewood House, Carlisle Castle, Whitby Abbey, Pendennis Castle, and The Brocus Eton.

Attingham Park

Each location will see a Friday night symphonic ‘Dance Anthems’ event with top dance tracks played by a live orchestra, followed by the classic ‘Proms in the Park’, which sees flag waving audiences out in droves.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Justin Klekot said: “It will be a magical evening at Attingham, listening to some of the UK’s most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer’s evening.”

UK Proms plans more events coming this year, including a Three Tenors by Candlelight series, Big Band Jukebox and The Horror Ensemble.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Peter Metcalfe said: “We wanted to provide people across Shropshire, the West Midlands and North Wales a ‘Last Night of The Prom’ experience on their doorstep. Attingham Park is the perfect venue, and this year with our celebrity DJ Howard Donald and host Judge Rinder, it promises to be bigger and better than ever.”

The UK Proms Weekend kicks off on Friday, June 13 with the sensational 30-piece Dance Anthems Orchestra who will take the audience on a pulsating journey through the past four decades of classic dance tunes with soloists, dancers and headlined by DJ Howard Donald.

Gates open at 5.30pm with DJ Howard Donald playing at 6pm, before The Dance Anthems Orchestra commences at 7.30pm, with a short interval featuring Shrewsbury’s own DJ Cheadle.

That will be followed by the classic “Last Night of the Proms” concert on the Saturday evening, June 14, featuring favourite movie tracks and sing-a-long favourites.

Gates open at 5.30pm, with support act “The Siglo Section” starting at 6pm, performing a range of Postmodern Jukebox-style tunes.

The UK Proms Orchestra will perform at 7.30pm.

Visitors can expect a new set list, vocalists and dancers, talented support acts - all on a new and improved stage.

Holly Teague.

UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague said: “We are excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists this year, and to be able to bring these talents to Shrewsbury. We are returning to Attingham and this year we’ve tweaked and tuned the programmes for both evenings to give you more of everything! More music, more singing, more dancing, more fun! We are so looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, lead by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”

There will be three bars and street food will be on offer from the award-winning Digbeth Dining Club.

Tickets for both nights are available at https://www.ukproms.com/ where people can also find further information on the evening and other tour dates.