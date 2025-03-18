Mass family bike ride returning to the streets of Shrewsbury this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The free event, organised by local residents, is the first ride of 2025 and takes place at 10am on Sunday, March 23.

The event is timed to coincide with the Shrewsbury Moves festival fun day in the town square.

Events include circus skills, inflatable games, hula hooping, picnic tables, and a big family attraction, which organisers say will be revealed on the day.

Riders will meet at 10am in the town square before heading on a loop of the town’s streets - most of which will be closed to traffic.

The event is sponsored by Dave Mellor Cycles of Frankwell.

Cargo bikes, bike seats, trailers, and those still using training wheels are all welcome to take part in the ride through the town centre - although riders under 12 will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Councillor Rob Wilson, who helped organise the ride with local residents, said: "We’ve been running Kidical Mass Shrewsbury since 2023 and it’s been a fantastic success that keeps getting better and better.

"Families love riding through the town in a big group and it’s a wonderful advertisement for the joy of cycling that has attracted everyone from tiny riders with stabilisers to the town’s MP.

"We’re launching our first ride of 2025 as the Shrewsbury Moves festival kicks off.

"Transport independence for our young people is really important for their physical and mental well-being, as well as for their parents who don’t have to become a taxi service!

"This is a key part of Shrewsbury Moves plan to transform how we make journeys around the town.

"Join us on Sunday for a brilliant ride and lots of exciting and free activities in the town square, including a very big surprise.’