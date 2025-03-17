Proposals to alter how a Powys dual-campus secondary school delivers education will be scrutinised next week

The plans could see a new Welsh-medium all-age school established as well as significant investment in two school buildings

As part of its Transforming Education programme, Powys County Council has been considering options on how to move forward with its plans for Ysgol Calon Cymru.

The proposals would help the council meet its aspirations outlined in its Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP) for 2022-32 as well as aligning with its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys.

The proposals, which would be delivered in two phases, are in phase one, September 2027 to deliver a new Welsh medium school all-age school from four to 18 would be established on the current Builth campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru.

This would mean that all Welsh-medium pupils from Builth Wells County Primary School would transfer to the new Welsh-medium all-age school in September 2027 and Builth Wells C.P School would no longer have a Welsh stream.

Welsh-medium provision for Years 7, 8 and 9 would also be available at the new school with pupils transferring from Ysgol Calon Cymru.

Initially, this new school would share the Builth campus with Ysgol Calon Cymru with part of the building being remodelled to include accommodation suitable and safe for primary aged pupils.

Pupils would continue to be able to join Ysgol Calon Cymru for English-medium provision on both the Builth Wells and Llandrindod campuses.

This would be a temporary arrangement until works to improve and extend Ysgol Calon Cymru’s campus in Llandrindod Wells are completed.

From September 2027 Ysgol Calon Cymru would continue to have a Welsh-medium stream for Years 10 onwards but this will be phased out by September 2029.

Secondary-aged pupils wishing to have English-medium provision would continue to be able to access the Builth Wells campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru, until new facilities are available on the Llandrindod Wells campus.

Phase 2 of the plan from September 2029 at the earliest, would involve, following capital investment at the Llandrindod Wells campus to improve and enhance the facilities, Ysgol Calon Cymru would then close its Builth Wells campus and operate solely from the Llandrindod campus.

Free home-to-school transport would be provided for all eligible learners.

The new Welsh-medium all-age school would then take over the entire Builth Wells campus.

On Tuesday, March 25, Cabinet will consider the proposals and will be asked to start the statutory process.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “This exciting proposal represents the next stage in the delivery of our strategic plans for education in Powys. They will move us one step closer to delivering our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys and Welsh in Education Strategic Plan.

“It has been apparent for several years that Ysgol Calon Cymru’s two sited model is causing challenges while the Welsh-medium provision at the school itself and the wider catchment does not meet our aspirations for Welsh-medium provision.

“The proposals would see the first new Welsh-medium all-age school established in central Powys which would provide an improved Welsh-medium experience for our learners while a broader curriculum could be provided to English-medium learners who would all be on one campus, eliminating the need to duplicate English-medium provision across two sites.

“As part of our proposals, we would invest in both campuses to ensure that all learners are taught in 21st Century facilities that will enable them to thrive and reach their full potential.”

The proposals will be considered by the council’s Learning and Skills Scrutiny Committee on Thursday, March 20.

To read the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education 2020-2032 and details of the Transforming Education Programme - Wave 2 (2022 – 2027) visit www.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation