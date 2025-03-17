Primary school pupils become an MP for the day during special visit to Westminster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Year 6 pupils from Martin Wilson Primary School in Shrewsbury were guests of Julia Buckley MP who welcomed them to the Houses of Parliament for an educational tour.

The group of 19 pupils, accompanied by three of their teachers, enjoyed a debate inside a virtual House of Commons.

Shrewsbury MP, Mrs Buckley told pupils about her job and children watched on as she spoke in the Chamber.