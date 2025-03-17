Tipton man accused of joining murder ambush in Shrewsbury on his birthday told friend he could not attend celebratory meal because of 'emergency'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stafford Crown Court heard that Sehajpal Singh, 26, had messaged the woman to say "his friend had an emergency".

Sehajpal is accused of being part of an ambush on DPD worker Aurman Singh, who was killed in the quiet Shrewsbury residential street - Berwick Avenue, on August 21, 2023 - the same day as his birthday.

Sehajpal and Mehakdeep Singh, 24 - both previously of Shaw Road in Tipton, are on trial at Stafford Crown Court accused of murder.

Both deny the charge.

Four men were jailed for 28 years each last year after being found guilty of Aurman's murder - while an inside man, who worked with the victim at DPD in Stoke and provided his killers with the means to track him down, was jailed for 10 years for manslaughter.