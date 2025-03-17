A Llandrindod Wells venue will be holding a psychic show this month for an evening of intrigue and wonder

Psychic Vision UK will be at the Royal British Legion on Tremont Road on Monday, April 28 with Tanith and up to three members of her psychic medium team.

Audience members will arrive from 6.30pm to enjoy drinks and mingle before the show. The show will start at 7.30pm, there will be a first demonstration at 8pm lasting for around 45 minutes and then a 15 minute break.

After the break there will be a second demonstration lasting for around 45 minutes.

One to one readings will be available on the night during and after the demonstrations from £15.

The demonstrations on the evening will include angel cards, tarot cards, fairy cards, crystal ball readings, palmistry, dream interpretation and psychometry.

A spokesperson said: “Prepare to unlock the secrets of your soul and discover what the universe has in store for you. This extraordinary event could even bring you messages from spirit.

“Step into a realm of wonder and mystery as we embark on a captivating journey into the mystical! “Our phenomenal success stems from our unwavering commitment to excellence and the belief that the public deserves nothing less than the best.

“Our goal is to provide a top-tier psychic experience. With our exacting standards, each of our psychics is carefully selected for their exceptional gifts, knowledge and skill. The fact that a high percentage of our clients return time and again speaks volumes about the quality of our offerings!”

Early bird tickets which will be available until two weeks before the show are £20 and standard tickets are £22.

Booking in advance is essential.

Secure your tickets now either with the legion by calling (01597) 822558 or emailing rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion, or online at https://www.psychicvisionevents.com/service-page/royal-british-legion-psychic-show.