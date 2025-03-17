Fire service called to tackle late night blaze at industrial unit
Fire crews were called to deal with a late-night blaze at an industrial premises.
The incident took place at Hortonwood 30 in Telford with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service being alerted at around 10.27pm last night - Sunday, March 16.
Two crews were sent to the scene and wore breathing apparatus while using a hosereel jet to tackle the blaze.
An update from the fire service said the blaze had involved the lagging on hydraulic oil pumps.