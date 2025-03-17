Fire service called to tackle late night blaze at industrial unit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at Hortonwood 30 in Telford with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service being alerted at around 10.27pm last night - Sunday, March 16.

Two crews were sent to the scene and wore breathing apparatus while using a hosereel jet to tackle the blaze.

An update from the fire service said the blaze had involved the lagging on hydraulic oil pumps.