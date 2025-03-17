Council announces 'emergency' re-surfacing of road in Shrewsbury after 'rapid deterioration' of carriageway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has announced 'emergency' works on Shelton Road from Monday, March 24 to Wednesday, March 26.

Work will be conducted between 6pm and 11pm each night to "minimise disruption". The road will be closed during these times.

On Monday and Tuesday, the council said teams will undertake plaining and relaying works.

Then lining works will take place on Wednesday.

An announcement said: "Shelton Road in Shrewsbury is to be resurfaced from Monday, March 24 to Wednesday, March 26.

"The emergency works are being carried out due to the rapid deterioration of the carriageway structure following the harsh winter weather.

"To minimise disruption the work will be carried out from 6pm to 11pm each night, and the road will be closed during these times.

"Where possible the noisiest work will be carried out at the beginning of each shift.

"During the closures a signed diversion will be place - and access/egress for properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

"People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

"All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs."