Police reminder after 'slight increase' in usage of banned vehicles in Shropshire villages
Police have issued a reminder after seeing an increase in the use of E-scooters in villages.
PCSO in Ludlow, Susan Cooke said officers have seen a "slight increase" in usage of the vehicles that are banned on public roads.
A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page reminded residents that electric scooters and hoverboards are both illegal to use on public roads - except those that are used as part of a Government trial.
Owners of E-scooters can ride them on private land, such as gardens - with permission from the land owner.
The post said: "We are seeing a slight increase in the use of E-scooters by children in our villages.
"We are reminding people that the use of electric scooters and hoverboards is illegal on public roads - except those that are part of an official Government trial - following some recent isolated incidents in West Mercia.
"E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988. This means the rules that apply to motor vehicles, also apply to e-scooters including the need to have a licence and insurance.
"It's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters. This means it’s illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces, such as parks, street pavements, and shopping centres.
"If you use a privately-owned e-scooter in public, you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for having no insurance.
"If you own an e-scooter, you can only use it in on private land, such as in a garden. But you must have the permission of the landowner to do so."