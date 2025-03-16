Police reminder after 'slight increase' in usage of banned vehicles in Shropshire villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO in Ludlow, Susan Cooke said officers have seen a "slight increase" in usage of the vehicles that are banned on public roads.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page reminded residents that electric scooters and hoverboards are both illegal to use on public roads - except those that are used as part of a Government trial.

Owners of E-scooters can ride them on private land, such as gardens - with permission from the land owner.

The post said: "We are seeing a slight increase in the use of E-scooters by children in our villages.

"We are reminding people that the use of electric scooters and hoverboards is illegal on public roads - except those that are part of an official Government trial - following some recent isolated incidents in West Mercia.

"E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988. This means the rules that apply to motor vehicles, also apply to e-scooters including the need to have a licence and insurance.

"It's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters. This means it’s illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces, such as parks, street pavements, and shopping centres.

"If you use a privately-owned e-scooter in public, you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for having no insurance.

"If you own an e-scooter, you can only use it in on private land, such as in a garden. But you must have the permission of the landowner to do so."