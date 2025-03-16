Firefighters free trapped cat which had fallen and become 'entangled' around metal fence
Firefighters freed a cat which had fallen and become wrapped around a metal fence in a Shropshire border town last night.
Crews were sent to Wharf Road in Ellesmere shortly before 8.10pm on Saturday (March 15) after reports of a cat that was trapped and unable to free itself.
One fire crew was sent from Ellesmere Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters discovered one male cat which had fallen onto a metal fence and become trapped by its paw.
Crews lifted the cat to support him and used a hydraulic cutter to free the furry friend.
A post by Ellesmere Fire Station on social media said: "We were mobilised tonight to reports of a cat entangled in a metal fence.
"On arrival, we found one male cat had fallen and had become completely wrapped around a small metal fence and was trapped by its paw.
"Our crew lifted the cat to support him and used a hydraulic cutter to cut his paw free from the metalwork. Once free, he was returned safely to his owners for some TLC."
The incident concluded at around 8.20pm.