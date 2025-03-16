Firefighters free trapped cat which had fallen and become 'entangled' around metal fence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews were sent to Wharf Road in Ellesmere shortly before 8.10pm on Saturday (March 15) after reports of a cat that was trapped and unable to free itself.

One fire crew was sent from Ellesmere Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters discovered one male cat which had fallen onto a metal fence and become trapped by its paw.

Crews lifted the cat to support him and used a hydraulic cutter to free the furry friend.

A post by Ellesmere Fire Station on social media said: "We were mobilised tonight to reports of a cat entangled in a metal fence.

"On arrival, we found one male cat had fallen and had become completely wrapped around a small metal fence and was trapped by its paw.

"Our crew lifted the cat to support him and used a hydraulic cutter to cut his paw free from the metalwork. Once free, he was returned safely to his owners for some TLC."

The incident concluded at around 8.20pm.