Firefighters called to village near Shrewsbury after reports of 'explosions'

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly after 7pm on Saturday (March 15) reporting a fire in the open in Bomere Heath.

A concerned resident also reported 'explosions'.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

However, firefighters found the incident to be a false alarm and reported a controlled bonfire and fireworks.

The incident concluded at 7.29pm