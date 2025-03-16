Firefighters called to village near Shrewsbury after reports of 'explosions'
Firefighters were called to a village near Shrewsbury after receiving reports of a "bonfire and explosions".
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly after 7pm on Saturday (March 15) reporting a fire in the open in Bomere Heath.
A concerned resident also reported 'explosions'.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station.
However, firefighters found the incident to be a false alarm and reported a controlled bonfire and fireworks.
The incident concluded at 7.29pm