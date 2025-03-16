'Children are happy and feel well cared for' - Shropshire fostering agency praised by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited Icanfoster, based in Telford, between January 20 and 24 and have concluded that the agency "provides effective services that meet the requirements for 'Good'."

The foster agency has been praised for the experiences it provides children with and for ensuring they are well cared for by their foster carers.

A report published on Friday, March 14 said children are "happy and feel well cared for".

Inspectors spoke with seven children who shared their experiences and thoughts. The report stated that one child said living with their foster carer is 'like a family home', and is their second family.

The overall experiences and progress of children and young people at Icanfoster has been graded as 'Good' by inspectors.

The agency currently has 12 fostering households that provide both long-term and short-term care for children.