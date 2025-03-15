'The idea that all parents have deep pockets is wrong' - Shropshire headmaster on the affects of private school fee changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Headmaster and CEO of Old Hall School and Wrekin College, Toby Spence has voiced strong criticism of the Government’s decision to impose VAT on private school fees, labelling it as a "wrong" move that has forced the institution to make several redundancies.

From January 1 this year, all education and boarding services provided by a private school or connected person have become subject to VAT at the standard rate of 20 per cent.

The Government said it has ended "tax breaks" on private schools to improve the "standards and opportunities" for children who attend state schools.

It says the tax is expected to raise more than £1.725billion per year which will to go towards the public finances and improving education.

However, Wrekin College's headmaster said the move has placed the independent school sector under severe strain and forced his school to make cuts - resulting in several job losses.

Headmaster Toby Spence.

The school which was founded in 1880 reported that its annual fee increases in September 2025 and 2026 will be approximately 6.75 per cent, but decided that there would not be an additional fee increase in January this year when VAT was added to private school fees.

Without boarding, the day-time fee for a Year 9 to 13 pupil in the summer term is more than £7,600, while a full-boarding fee in the summer term is more than £13,300.

Mr Spence believes their is a stigma associated with parents of private school children, and spoke of how the change has affected his school's operations.

"I did 10 years working in state secretary schools and I think any money that goes into education has got to be a good thing," he said.

"It is a tax on private school parents, and I think it is important to remember that we are not Eaton, we are not Harrow, there are some schools who are very different from a Wrekin College.