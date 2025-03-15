Glasbury Arts Auction will take place on Saturday, March 29 at Christ College, Brecon

Mark Zytynski Autumn Beech in Park Wood

Aine Vennables Typeset

With viewings from 3.30pm until 5.30pm, the auction will then take place from 6pm.

In common with so many arts organisations, the cost of running Glasbury Arts increases year on year, leading to the need for innovative solutions to fund-raising.

To ensure the continued success of the annual Glasbury Arts Exhibition, Harp Summer School and

Harps in Schools programmes, this year sees the arrival of the Glasbury Arts Auction.

There are over 50 artworks featured in the auction from a mix of well-known and local artists, including the elder statesman of Welsh contemporary painting, Charles Burton, as well as Alan Salisbury, Sally Matthews, Amanda Turner, Nancy Griffiths, Tracy Thursfield, Jenni Hall, Mark Zytinski and many others.

Peter Wakelin, formerly Secretary of the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Director of Collections at the National Museum of Wales, describes the featured painting by Charles Burton, saying that it ‘shows a board of cheeses and some fresh fish … while a painting inside a painting takes another angle still - the portrait, which existed only in the still-life, is of Roy Morgan, who was a supportive friend at Cardiff and the Royal College. The subtle colour is compelling - lovely dry brushstrokes in taupe, slate, grey, purple, cream and yellow, all set off by black.’

There will be three methods for bidding: viewing and bidding live on the day; bidding by email by 5pm on Friday, March 28; and a limited number of people will be able to bid live by telephone on the day.

For live bidding you can register to bid from 3.30pm at the venue and it is possible to leave a pre-bid before the auction by emailing your name and address, telephone number, lot number and tem description and bid amount to enquiries@glasburyarts.co.uk before 5pm on Friday, March 28. Your registration will be confirmed by return email.

To bid by telephone on the day, the deadline for application is 5.30pm on Thursday, March 27. Glasbury Arts will email you if you are successful and call beforehand to check your telephone number.

Email enquiries@glasburyarts.co.uk with the request containing your name/address, telephone number, lot number and item you wish to bid on.

To contact Glasbury Arts in advance call 07583 544110

The artwork images along with full details of the auction and bidding process are available to view at www.glasburyarts.co.uk.