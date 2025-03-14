We are blown away - the whole community has rallied around for us' fundraiser for Bridgnorth family involved in car crash raises £16,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Friday 21, Emma O'Connell heard that her fiancé Scott Mantle, their two children, Ottilie and Finn, as well as the family dog, bear, were involved in a serious car crash.

Scott, Emma and family

Scott was airlifted to Birmingham QE Hospital and both children were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

While one of the children was discharged, Scott and Ottilie sustained serious injuries, leaving the family with an “uncertain future”.

Family friend Kirsty Haywood arranged a fundraiser, hoping to raise £15,000 for the family.

She said: “At the moment they have no idea to what extent this may affect their lives in the future but for now it is certain the injuries will see them in hospital for some time with assistance needed along the way to support their recovery.

“They are a happy, loving, hard working family & a family which deserves help.

“Scott is a self employed tiler, therefore now has no income. Emma is studying part time and works part time as a nurse but her priority is being with Ottilie at her bedside until her condition improves.

Emma and Scott have recently bought their own home after years of hard work and saving, the worry and stress of how she will continue to pay the mortgage and household bills is weighing down heavily at a time where she should be focused on the recovery of her family.

“On top of this Bear's pet insurance has confirmed today that not all costs will be covered that are currently accumulating at the vets from the injuries he sustained during the crash.”

After setting up the page in February, donations from friends, family and the local community began flooding in, raising more than £16,000 for the family.

Emma O'Connell said they are “blown away” by the support.

She said: "We are absolutely blown away by all your donations, support, and kind well wishes and messages, it really is appreciated. The whole community has rallied around for us and we are forever grateful."

The fundraising page is still active and open for donation at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-the-mantles