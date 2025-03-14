Uninsured driver who collided with a wall while travelling from Durham to visit family in Powys banned from road
A man who collided with a wall while driving from Durham to visit family in Powys, has been banned from the road after having no insurance
By David Banner
Damitri Davies had been using a temporary insurance cover at the time but he failed to realise it has expired.
The 23 year-old of Lansdowne Road, Coxhoe, Durham admitted using a Peugeot on the A470 at Llyswen on September 1 2024 with no insurance in force, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The court was told PC Harris attended a road traffic collision on September 24 where a blue Peugeot had collided with a wall on an unclassified road near Llyswen.