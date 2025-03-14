A man who collided with a wall while driving from Durham to visit family in Powys, has been banned from the road after having no insurance

Damitri Davies had been using a temporary insurance cover at the time but he failed to realise it has expired.

The 23 year-old of Lansdowne Road, Coxhoe, Durham admitted using a Peugeot on the A470 at Llyswen on September 1 2024 with no insurance in force, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court was told PC Harris attended a road traffic collision on September 24 where a blue Peugeot had collided with a wall on an unclassified road near Llyswen.

Davies was not at the scene but then he contacted the police, admitted he was the driver and gave his contact number. After checks he was reported for having no insurance.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said Davies had been driving from Durham to visit family when the collision happened. He said he had been using temporary insurance cover but it has expired.

“He lives in Durham and took himself out of Brecon where all of his previous offending took place. He works for a tree planting company, started as an apprentice and is now a supervisor.

“He falls within the new driver provisions.”

Mr Walters asked the magistrates to put in place a short ban rather than giving Davies penalty points so as not to ‘derail what he is doing at the moment’ as he described the incident as a ’slight hiccup’.

Magistrates fined Davies £300 and banned him from driving for 21 days. He will also have to pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.