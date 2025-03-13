Llandrindod Wells Football Team pictured on their Broadway Ground 1960/61 season

At the end of the 1960/61 season Llandrindod Wells finished third in the Mid Wales League.

During the season they lost narrowly away at all conquering champions Caersws, who went on to win the Welsh Amateur Cup for the first time, and interestingly, in the Caersws side which defeated Buckley Rangers in the final was Spa centre half Wyndham Jones ( in those days clubs “borrowed” players for major senior cup competitions).

The photo shows left to right( back row)- Irving Sissions(trainer), Johnny Jones(linesman), Ievan Evans, Pritchard Winters, Joan Bufton(Football Queen), Barry Gittoes, Martyn Davies, Wyndham Jones, Geoff Thomas(Club Chairman), front row--Andrew Abberley, Bernie Heighway, John Lewis, Mickey Jones, Brian Davies, Miah Lewis,