Telford inquiry chair to investigate child sexual exploitation in Oldham

Tom Crowther KC has agreed to chair an independent local inquiry into the issue in Oldham.

Mr Crowther KC led the inquiry into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Telford, publishing his findings in a comprehensive report in 2022.

The work has been credited as casting light on the extent of the issue, and how and where it materialised.

He found that more than 1,000 children had been victims of sickening abuse that "thrived unchecked" for decades.

The recommendations in the final report have also provided a framework for an approach to ensure CSE is prevented - and tackled where it takes place.

Reacting to his appointment for the Oldham inquiry Mr Crowther KC said he hoped to take the lessons of the Telford work into his fresh investigation.

He said: “I’m very pleased to have been asked to chair an independent inquiry into CSE for Oldham Council.

“I know from my work in Telford that an inquiry of his sort can bring the answers the community deserves about what has gone wrong in the past and can ensure best practice is in place for the future.

“That this inquiry begins with the confidence of Oldham’s CSE survivors is hugely important and I am determined that they, and the community as a whole, will be involved as the terms of reference and working details – including mechanisms for obtaining all relevant evidence - are developed.”

An Oldham Council spokesperson added: “Tom is hugely respected by survivors given the excellent work he did in Telford and his appointment reflects the views of the survivors. We believe this is an important step in securing justice for our survivors and Oldham residents more generally.

“We’ve said from the outset that we will put survivors at the heart of any work we do around child sexual exploitation. Having been repeatedly let down by public bodies over the years, that is the least they expect and deserve.

“Oldham Council hopes the news of Tom’s appointment gives real confidence that everyone at the council is determined to ensure that survivors' voices are heard."