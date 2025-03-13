A Llandrindod Wells woman driving with four times the legal limit of cocaine in her body, has been banned from the roads for 12 months

Abigail Baylis had 42 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood, when she was stopped while driving in Llandrindod Wells. The legal limit is 10 micrograms.

The 25 year-old of Ridgebourne Close admitted driving with cocaine and Benzoylecgonine in her body on the A483 Wellington Road on September 1 2024.

Tests showed she had573 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, the legal limit being 50 micrograms. Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said on September 1 PC Reynolds stopped the vehicle which was being driven by Baylis. A roadside drugs swipe showed cocaine and she was taken to Aberystwyth Police Station where further samples were taken.

Ms Connors said there was no obvious signs of impairment or unacceptable driving standards but they were high readings of the drugs.

The court was told Baylis has no previous convictions or cautions.

Mitigating, Mr Gareth Walters said it was always sad to see someone losing their good name.

“She accepts that she was misusing cocaine to self-medicate for depression at the time, now it is properly medicated.

“Since this time she has not taken illicit controlled drugs, she has not driven since then and she has sold her car. So she has already taken steps knowing what was going to come.”

He said Baylis had told her employer about the court case and she would be able to keep her pharmacy job.

He said she was anxious and ashamed to be before the court.

Magistrates fined her £400 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge, there was no separate penalty for the Benzoylecgonine charge. She banned from driving for 12 months.