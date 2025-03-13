Plans to turn former public toilets in Llandrindod Wells into a chapel of rest and a mortuary have been approved

The now vacant toilets on Temple Street near the Radnorshire Museum were sold to Suzanne Lloyd of M Morgan Lloyd, Old Town Hall, Llandrindod Wells in October 2019.

Mr M Morgan Lloyd applied to turn the former loos into a chapel of rest and they were approved by Powys County Council recently.

In the planning application, Mr Morgan Lloyd said; “In response to the closure of the mortuary and viewing room facilities at Llandrindod Wells County and War Memorial Hospital earlier this year - M Morgan Lloyd have renamed the above-mentioned premises - Temple Building.”

He said applied for a change of use to provide Llandrindod Wells and wider community with a new modern chapel of rest and mortuary facility.

The footprint will not be altered and the only visible sign of external improvement will be replacing the existing metal bars with appropriate shutters.

Mr Morgan Lloyd said: “This would be a new modern facility and would mean our local doctors would only have to travel a few hundred metres up the road to attend the deceased to complete necessary cremation paperwork.

“The facility would be fully accessible for the elderly and disabled people wishing to say their final goodbye to loved ones and would include a rest room and disabled toilets.”

The plan for the 109 square metres building is to open from 9.30am until 5.30pm on Monday to Friday and from 9.30am until 5pm on a Saturday.