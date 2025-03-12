From spring to winter - warm spell is over as sleet falls in Shropshire and the colder weather is set to continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last week the region was enjoying t-shirt weather, with temperatures as high as 17C.

But those temperatures have dropped to only around 6C this week, and many woke to see sleet falling as temperatures overnight dropped to freezing.

The prospect of overnight frosts will continue right up into the middle of next week and forecasters say there is no immediate prospect of the warm spring sunshine returning.

Nationally, the Met Office confirmed a record 19.7C was hit in Crosby, Merseyside, on Sunday, beating Saturday’s peak of 19.1C in Cumbria.

Hope Bowdler, Shropshire. Photo: Peter Steggles

The West Midlands was a couple of degrees cooler - but we were still warmer than holiday hotspots including the Balearic islands and Costa del Sol.

But the Met Office has confirmed conditions are now set in a pattern of cooler weather

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s been widely warm recently across the east and west, and it’s been pleasant in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“But it has now turned colder across all parts.”

Most of the country will feel the cooler conditions and this will continue through most of the week.

Mr Snell said: “Conditions will stay in single figures and it’ll be a cold midweek, particularly when compared with last weekend.

“It won’t be a washout and there will be plenty of dry spells. But it’ll be the breeze that keeps those temperatures down.”

Friday into Saturday will be more of the same until temperatures start to rise again very slightly moving into the weekend.