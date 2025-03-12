Former Swansea and Brecon Bishop has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple child sex offences

Anthony Pierce, 84, from Swansea Vale, pleaded guilty – at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, February 7, 2025 – to five counts of indecent assault on a child under the age of 16.

He was sentenced to four years and one month in prison on Wednesday, March 12.

Upon release, he will be made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Pierce, who was bishop of Swansea and Brecon between 1999 and 2008, pleaded guilty to five counts of indecent assault on a child under the age of 16.

Swansea Crown Court heard the offences, which included sexual touching, happened between 1985 and 1990, while Pierce was a parish priest in West Cross, Swansea.

The Church in Wales said the allegations about this offending did not emerge until 2023 when the victim reported it to a safeguarding officer.

It was later revealed a different allegation of sexual abuse against Pierce was reported to "senior figures" in the church in 1993, 17 years before it was passed to police.

That person, believed to have been under 18 at the time, had died by the time the church informed the police in 2010.

The Church in Wales said an independent review had begun into the separate allegation of Pierce's conduct.

In 2002, Pierce was made a commander of the order of St John, and in 2010 a knight of the order of St John, an honour conferred to show "exceptional" charitable service in hospital settings and for those in need.

St John Ambulance said he was no longer a member of the order.

Pierce stood down as bishop of Swansea and Brecon in January 2008, aged 67.

He was awarded an honorary fellowship by Swansea University, which the institution has now said it will review.

Following his guilty pleas, the current Bishop of Swansea and Brecon, the Right Reverend John Lomas, said he would be asking the tribunal to consider deposing Pierce from Holy Orders - the most severe sanction available.

Detective Inspector Sharon Gill-Lewis said: “I commend the bravery of the victim in reporting Anthony Pierce’s actions, which was instrumental in helping bring him to justice.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Detective Constable Sioned Davies, whose work during this investigation was so important in bringing Anthony Pierce’s offending to light.

"South Wales Police takes all reports of sexual assault seriously and urges victims to come forward to report it - regardless of when it happened – safe in the knowledge that they will be treated with respect and dignity and that their allegation will be fully investigated.”

