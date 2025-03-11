One of the world's most 'luxurious' Pullman-style trains calling in West Midlands tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brian Clark, 51, has been brought in as the new Director of Food and Beverages aboard the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, which once formed part of the Orient Express set-up.

And he claims the Belle is the only luxury British train that gives its pampered passengers a choice of food rather than presenting them with a set menu.

Passengers study the menu on the Northern Belle

Passengers will be able to choose from meat, fish and vegetarian dishes as the Northern Belle – described by actor Bill Nighy on TV as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” – meanders through the Midlands countryside.

Just desserts... delicious puddings ready to be served

Mr Clark, who has worked in some of the world’s top hotels and restaurants, said: “Nothing is too good for passengers on the Northern Belle. They will dine on the same dishes I prepared for Madonna and the Princess.

Music while you dine. The train's resident musicians serenade passengers

“And, of course, while they will ear they will also be able to sample some of the finest champagne and wines in the world.”

Full steam ahead ... the Northern Belle thundering over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line

The train, which boasts its own resident band as well as an onboard magician, will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive when it pulls out of Stafford station at 13.55 on Wednesday, 12 March, after earlier picking up passengers from Birmingham International and Coventry.

But it will be back in Birmingham, Coventry and Walsall on April 26 for a steam-hauled journey over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line.

There will also be a trip from Wolverhampton to Llandudno, Conwy Castle and the enchanting Bodnant Gardens on May 1, with the opportunity to visit the celebrated Penderyn whisky distillery, while in June there will be an all-day excursion from Stafford to historic Bath.

For more details, see northernbelle.co.uk