Kington Choral Society will be performing Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle at a Presteigne church later this month

The choir is rehearsing now with their new musical director Simon Harper.

The soloists for the concert include soprano Naomi Sturges, Mezzo Hannah Beddoe, tenor James Beddoe and bass Robert Pritchard.

Simon Peberdy will play the organ at the concert and Paul Roberts will be on the piano.

It will be held at St Andrew’s Church in Presteigne on Saturday, March 22 starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 for adults and free for under 18’s and they are available from www.trybooking.com, The Salty Dog in Presteigne, the Tower Gallery in Knighton and Border Bean Café in Kington.

For more information visit www.kingtonchoralsociety.org.uk or see their Facebook page.

