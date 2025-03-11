Grade II listed barn with a lake becomes the latest £1 million property on the market
An 18th-century Grade II listed barn conversion featuring a lake within its grounds has become the latest £1million property on the market.
Swallows Barn in Albrighton has been listed for £1.1 million with Peter James Property.
Set within 4.8 acres of rural land with farmland views that are described as "breath-taking", the Grade II listed property is said to be an "exceptional countryside retreat".
The property boasts landscaped gardens with an expansive terrace providing space for outdoor entertaining.
Its grounds feature a "beautifully designed" lake with a central island, providing a haven for nesting birds. The lake has a perimeter of approximately 175m with an average diameter of 54m.