Grade II listed barn with a lake becomes Shropshire's latest £1 million property on the market

An 18th-century Grade II listed barn conversion featuring a lake within its grounds has become the latest £1million property on the market.

By Luke Powell
Swallows Barn in Albrighton has been listed for £1.1 million with Peter James Property.

Set within 4.8 acres of rural land with farmland views that are described as "breath-taking", the Grade II listed property is said to be an "exceptional countryside retreat".

The property boasts landscaped gardens with an expansive terrace providing space for outdoor entertaining. 

Swallows Barn in Albrighton has been listed for £1.1million. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property.
Its grounds feature a "beautifully designed" lake with a central island, providing a haven for nesting birds. The lake has a perimeter of approximately 175m with an average diameter of 54m.

