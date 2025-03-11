Foot Locker opens new store in Telford shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The shop, known for its stock of top footwear brands, has opened at Telford Centre.

A statement from the centre explained what people can expect from the new store, saying: "Shoppers can keep their footwear lifestyle alive and kicking with Foot Locker, who have recently joined the line up at Telford Centre.

"The brand new store, now open, brings the top brands and exclusive product ranges curated by those who love sneakers.

"Only the best, most relevant and exciting products ever make it onto Foot Locker’s shelves. Whether you’re a long time dedicated sneaker lover or casually searching for a fresh new pair of shoes, Foot Locker has you covered, from the feet up.

"Don’t forget to peek into their fantastic range of apparel and accessories too! And keep in mind: most of their products you won’t be able to find anywhere else!"

Glynn Morrow, manager at Telford Centre said they were thrilled to welcome the popular brand.

He said: “Foot Locker is another great store to join us here at Telford Centre. Located next to Sostrene Grene, we’re sure Foot Locker will be well received by Telford Centre visitors. It’s great to get 2025 off to such a good start and we are looking forward to welcoming more new brands coming soon.”

For further details visit www.telfordcentre.com