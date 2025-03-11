Donald Trump's niece has been announced as part of the line-up of this year's Hay Festival.

Mary Trump is expected to give an insight into her family, including her US President uncle.

The long-running arts and literature event in Powys will also feature Michael Sheen, Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke and musicians Billy Ocean and Paloma Faith.

Sir Stephen Fry, Hay Festival president, said there was "space for everyone in this carnival of ideas".

Sheen is set to host a storytelling event while Du Beke will speak about this new fiction work Monte Carlo By Moonlight.

Children's author Jacqueline Wilson and Succession creator Jesse Armstrong also feature on the line-up, alongside leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey.

British author and playwright Hanif Kureishi, who fainted in December 2022 while on holiday in Rome and woke up without the use of his hands, arms and legs and brought out the memoir Shattered about his experience, has also been announced.

TV presenters Katie Piper and Stacey Dooley, Catastrophe actress Sharon Horgan, and The Good Place star Jameela Jamil are also on the line-up.

This year marks the 38th spring edition of the festival with more than 600 events from 22 May to 1 June.

Hay Festival global chief executive Julie Finch said the festival programme would tackle "shared challenges head on with purpose and hope".

She added: "Woven throughout you'll find our core themes for 2025 - the impacts of AI, health and wellbeing, new political orders and intergenerational exchanges - plus, as we celebrate 20 years since our first overseas event, we open more global exchange through new platforms.

"This is a festival for everyone. Join us in a world of different ideas."

Hay Festival President Stephen Fry said: “I am delighted to be returning to Hay Festival – one of my favourite places on earth – to talk about my new book, Odyssey, and join debates and discussions across the Festival field. Besides the fun and joy of gathering to share stories, it is also the antidote to disinformation and division. There is space for everyone in this carnival of ideas and I hope to see you there.”

Events offer something for all, beginning with the free Schools Programme, 22–23 May, and including a vibrant strand for families throughout.

Special projects and new initiatives in the programme include The Platform spotlights young creative talent, Hay Festival Green proposes innovative solutions to the climate crisis, The new MUBI Cinema showcases storytelling on screen, The News Review engages with the day’s top headlines, Hay Festival Sports Day returns on Wednesday, May 28, Debut Discoveries showcases new writing talent, Matters of Taste demos spotlight great food writers and local produce, Creative Industry Insights sessions engage budding young creatives, Inaugural lectures celebrating George Alagiah and John Caldon and South to North Conversations explores issues facing the Global South, supported by Open Society Foundations

Nights at the Festival are given over to great music, comedy and entertainment, while a host of free pop-up activities and performances will amaze audiences between sessions.

Events take place across eight stages in the free-to-enter Festival site – which offers a range of spaces for audiences to explore and enjoy, including the Bookshop, Wild Garden, Make & Take Tent, a host of exhibitors and market stalls, cafés and restaurants, and the Family Garden where young readers can kick-start their creative journeys ­– plus immersive performances all week at St Mary’s Church.

Visit hayfestival.org/hay-on-wye to view detailed listings.