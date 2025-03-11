'It's a big problem' - Call for hundreds fresh parking spaces at Shrewsbury hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Julia Buckley, Labour MP for Shrewsbury, has highlighted concerns over the current difficulties in parking at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), which is managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The MP has spoken with senior figures at the hospital and the council, and has put forward two suggestions to tackle the issues - turning a nearby field into a car park, and extending park and ride services.

Shropshire Council, which owns the field, says it will 'progress a quick feasibility study' on the potential for the field to be used, although it said there are 'several constraints and challenges'.

The authority has also said it will explore the potential of enhancing the park and ride bus service offer, looking at more regular services for patients and staff at RSH.