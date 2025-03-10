Teenager accused of boy’s murder in Oldbury ‘used friend’s phone to look for Paris trains’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jahziah Coke was stabbed in the stomach and chest and found dead in the hallway of a house in Oldbury by paramedics responding to a 999 call on the afternoon of August 29 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court was told that the boy accused of murdering Jahziah, along with a second male who was also charged with murder but had the case against him dropped before the trial started, fled the scene and caught a bus to a female friend’s house.

Neither the boys nor the friend can be named due to their ages.

In video evidence played to the court, the girl told police the boys were “stressed and sweaty” when they arrived at her flat at around 6.30pm on the evening of the alleged murder.

She said the defendant asked to use her phone, and saw he was looking on Google at train tickets to both Erdington and Paris.

The girl also told officers she jokingly asked if he was “going to kill someone” after he asked her for some bleach, which she gave him a small amount of in a plastic bottle, and said he “laughed nervously” in response.

Asked by police what the defendant’s demeanour was like when the pair arrived at her flat, she said: “He’s usually smiling and excited but he was serious and so sweaty. I could smell their sweat. You could tell there was something wrong.”