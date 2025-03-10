Goldstone Hall Hotel and Garden hosting three spring floristry workshops to celebrate garden re-opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The garden in Market Drayton will be open to non-residents every Monday and Thursday from March 24 to October 31 - with the exception of National Garden Scheme open days and any privately booked special events.

The five acre garden opens between 10am and 5pm and is open to guests of Goldstone whether they are staying overnight or simply in the restaurant for lunch, dinner or afternoon tea.

To celebrate the gardening re-opening, Goldstone is hosting three spring workshops led by Wild Mint Floral Design.

The gardens at Goldstone Hall.

On Thursday, March 27, residents can enjoy a spring bouquet making session between 12pm and 3pm.

Attendees will learn how to create a spring bouquet using spring herbs, foliage and seasonal British flowers, and can also enjoy an afternoon tea.

Meanwhile, Shropshire residents are also being invited to two spring wreath making events on Monday, April 7 and Thursday, April 10 between 12pm and 3pm.

Attendees will learn how to create a versatile, moss-based decoration, to adorn either a door or table arrangement.

Each workshop costs £75.

Booking and further information can be found here.