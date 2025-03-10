Emergency services called out to late-night car crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to an incident, involving a car, at Bromfield, Ludlow, shortly after 2am.

One crew from Craven Arms was sent to the scene, along with an incident command unit from Tweedale.

Police were also in attendance.

An update from the fire service said its crews had assisted the police and issued a stop to the incident at around 4am.