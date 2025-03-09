The 'Great Fire' that changed Newport forever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This year will be 360 years since Newport was forever changed after most of the town was completely destroyed in a tragic blaze.

In 1665, one year before the Great Fire of London, Newport was already a thriving market town with narrow streets filled by homes mostly made of wood.

Tragedy struck on the afternoon of Friday, May 19 that year, when something went terribly wrong in the home of local blacksmith, Richard Shelton.

A document belonging to St. Nicholas Church but held at Shropshire Archives recalls the day of the "sudden furious fire" that claimed the homes of 162 families.