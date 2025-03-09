UK musicians are invited to take part in Green Man’s Band Competition, with the winner opening the iconic Mountain Stage

Now in its 16th year, the Green Man Rising is free to enter and open to all UK bands eager for the opportunity to open the sold-out festival with a performance on its iconic Mountain Stage.

The winning act will also receive a professional recording at the festival - which has an international reputation for launching music careers – offering an invaluable opportunity to showcase their talents.

Rising acts have gone on to receive Mercury Prize and Best Album of the Year nominations. They’ve also appeared in Rolling Stone, Maida Vale Studios and BBC Radio A-lists, and have signed to Domino Records, Rough Trade and Moshi Moshi.

A panel of leading music industry professionals will select five finalists to compete in the Green Man Rising final, where the overall winner will be crowned.

Past judges have included representatives from Domino Records, Moshi Moshi, Beggars, Bella Union, Creative Artist Agency, William Morris, Speedy Wunderground, Heavenly Recordings, BBC Radio, Communion, The Times, MOJO, NME and Guardian Music, plus more.

The finalists will take to the stage at Clwb Ifor Bach on May 20, where one act will be chosen to open the Mountain Stage at Green Man 2025. The runners-up will secure a spot on the Rising Stage, where Brit Award winners The Last Dinner Party performed in 2023.

Fiona Stewart, Green Man Managing Director and owner, said: “It’s incredible to see so many music careers have been launched at Green Man, and it’s so important to create opportunities for talented musicians to shine and engaging with the music industry in a credible way is essential in that journey.

“Green Man Rising offers the experience of performing in front of an audience of thousands, supported by major event production and an opportunity to be noticed by the many music industry professionals and press who attend each year.

“For the winner, this will be their chance to open Green Man 2025 and appear on the same bill with headliners Kneecap, Underworld and Beth Gibbons, as well as many other talented music stars. Green Man Rising is completely unsponsored, free to enter and the only thing you need is talent, so if you have that then please apply!”.

For more information and to find out how to enter the Green Man Rising competition 2025 visit: https://www.greenman.net/rising/