Firefighters rush to Stoke Heath prison to tackle fire in cell

Two fire engines were sent to HMP Stoke Heath on Sunday following a call reporting a fire in one of the cells.

Crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton attended the scene and found the fire had been extinguished by prison staff before their arrival.

The teams carried out a full inspection using thermal imaging cameras.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.43pm.