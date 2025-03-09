Crufts 2025: A round of a'paws' for our best in show winner Miuccia the whippet! - but papillon from Oswestry misses out on prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The winner of the legendary final event of the iconic Crufts competition has been announced, with Miuccia from Venice, Italy, taking the top prize in the most prestigious dog competition in the UK.

The four-year-old-whippet beat seven other furry finalists in the Birmingham's NEC to take the top spot on the podium of the 2025 event, placing them among just 35 winners of the Best in Show category over the years.

Miuccia captured the hearts of the crowd as it was walked by owner Giovanni Liguori, bringing a round of applause and cheers from the thousands of spectators.

Whippet Miuccia, winner of the Best in Show final at the Crufts Dog Show

The four-year-old whippet was just one of 18,000 hounds to compete in the renowned competition, with only seven going through to compete for the coveted 'Best in Show' award.

Talking about the win, owner Giovanni said: "I am truly overwhelmed. Miuccia performed her best, she felt really relaxed on the leash. She's such a sweet dog, she always wants to be super close to me. I'm really really happy.

Giovanni Liguori from Italy with whippet Miuccia

"I would like to dedicate this moment to all the people who supported me through this journey and especially to all the young handlers and breeders like me."

The runner-up title for the show was the two-year-old Tibetan Mastiff, Viking, from Romania, and his handler Gabriele Stafuzza.

Talking about what it means to win the prestigious title, Giovanni said: "It's incredible. It's amazing.

Whippet Miuccia was crowned the Best in Show at the prestigious dog competition

"As Italians, we are super proud, and this just shows that we are doing a good job [as dog owners]."

Among those competing for the prized spot was also Suzi, a cocker spaniel from Edingburgh, Sophia, a papillon from Oswestry, Liza, a miniature schnauzer from Croatia, Lola, a whippet/saluke/collie cross from Oxfordshire, and Shake, an Australian Shepherd.