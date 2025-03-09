Councillors agree to pay thousands to have 'deteriorating' cemetery wall repaired in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillors have voted to pay a total of £5,600 for repairs to the 'entrance' section of the wall alongside the repair and repointing of the remainder of the section heading towards Longslow Road.

Town councillors met at a meeting of the services and facilities committee on Thursday night (March 6) to discuss the provision and consider quotes for the repairs.

The work will be the latest set of improvements to the cemetery which is owned and operated by Market Drayton Town Council.

Work remains on-going to repair and replace windows at the cemetery's chapel. A spokesperson for the town council said these works were "taking a little longer than anticipated."