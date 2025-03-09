34-mile diversion planned for three days of roadworks through Shropshire Hills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Road, between Pulverbatch and Bridges, will be closed for three days while carriageway repairs take place.

The work, which will be carried out by Multevo, includes 200 metres of the road and repairs to kerbing, sign posts and iron works.

The road will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from March 17 to March 19.

A 34-mile diversion will be in place while the road is closed, directing drivers along the A488, through Pontesbury and Minsterley.

A map of the full diversion is available online at one.network, along with any updates or changes to the plans.

Further information about road closures and roadworks in Shropshire can also be found by calling the customer service centre on 0345 678 9006.