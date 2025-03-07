Police issue CCTV appeal after man lifts woman’s skirt in sexual assault at Shifnal pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The assault took place on Sunday, February 2 at around 12.30am at The Winking Frog in Aston Street, Shifnal,.

A man had approached a woman and lifted her skirt up.

Officers investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man who may be able to help with their investigation.

West Mercia Police are looking for this man in relation to a sexual assault that took place in Shifnal last Sunday (February 2).

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or witnessed the incident take place, is asked to contact police as they believe he can help with enquiries.

You can contact police by emailing PC Luke Worthington on luke.worthington@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/10189/25.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.