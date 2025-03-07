Police issue CCTV appeal after man lifts woman’s skirt in sexual assault at Shifnal pub
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted in a pub in Shifnal.
The assault took place on Sunday, February 2 at around 12.30am at The Winking Frog in Aston Street, Shifnal,.
A man had approached a woman and lifted her skirt up.
Officers investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man who may be able to help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or witnessed the incident take place, is asked to contact police as they believe he can help with enquiries.
You can contact police by emailing PC Luke Worthington on luke.worthington@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/10189/25.
Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.
It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.