Eurostar trains to London halted after unexploded wartime bomb discovery
Passengers planning to travel to London from Paris are being alerted that Eurostar trains have been halted.
Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France have been brought to a halt after the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to the Second World War near the tracks.
France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police.
“We invite travellers to postpone their trip,” it said.