Eurostar trains to London halted after unexploded wartime bomb discovery

Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France have been brought to a halt after the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to the Second World War near the tracks.

France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord until mid-morning at the request of police.

“We invite travellers to postpone their trip,” it said.