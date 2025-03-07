Disease control zones extend into Powys after bird flu case confirmed in Herefordshire

A case of Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza H5N1 has been confirmed at a premises near Kington, Herefordshire.

3km and 10km disease control zones have been declared around the premises by Defra, to limit the risk of disease spread. Part of the 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone declared by Defra and Welsh Government extends into Powys.

Within this zone, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared.

Powys County Council’s Animal Health Team and now warning Powys bird owners within the 3km Protection Zone and the wider 10km Surveillance Zone to comply with the measures set out in the Declaratory Order.

Bird owners outside the protection zone and surveillance zone are reminded that the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) will remain in force across Wales until further notice.

This means all bird keepers in Wales (whether they have pet birds, a commercial or a backyard flock) must until further notice continue to abide by the mandatory biosecurity measures, and complete the mandatory biosecurity self-assessment checklist.

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “It is vital keepers of birds remain vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place.

“It is also important people do not touch or pick up any sick or dead birds to avoid spreading the virus.

“Public health advice remains that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

Responsibilities of people who keep birds:

All keepers of kept birds should be vigilant for signs of the disease such as increased mortality, respiratory distress and drops in food or water intake, or egg production.

Consult your veterinary surgeon in the first instance if your birds are unwell.

If you or your vet suspect that avian influenza could be causing illness in your birds, you must, by law, report this to the Animal and Plant Health Agency. This will trigger a disease investigation by APHA vets.

You must apply strict biosecurity measures to prevent any materials, equipment, vehicles, clothing, feed or bedding that could have been contaminated from wild birds coming onto your premises.

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

For the latest updates on Avian influenza (bird flu) visit https://gov.wales/avian-influenza-bird-flu-latest-update