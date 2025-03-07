Children at Telford primary school attempt to break six world records for World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Youngsters at Lantern Academy in Ketley Bank used the Guinness Book of Records as inspiration for their World Book Day activities.

They tried to stretch out the world’s longest Curly Wurly toffee chocolate bar, attempting to beat the current world record of 4.26 metres.

Pupils also took on a skipping challenge aiming to beat the record of 230 completed skips in a minute, built jelly towers, and tried balancing balloons on their heads without using their hands.

The primary school also welcomed a renowned world record breaker for their fun-filled day.

Teja Bartkeviciute, 8, attempted the Curly Wurly challenge.

Football freestyler Ash Randall spoke to children in their assembly and showed off some of his record-breaking tricks before joining pupils for their own record break attempts and workshops.

Ash has broken an astonishing 25 world records including whilst on live tv in China to an audience of 50 million people.

Headteacher Michelle Skidmore said: "Our focus for World Book Day has been all around the Guinness Book of Records, and it was brilliant to get Ash on site to work with the children, who have loved it.

"But we thought it only right to see if the pupils could break a few world records of their own at the same time."

Ash Randall presented the school with a copy of the Guinness Book of Records during his visit. Pictured is Ash with headteacher Michelle Skidmore, and pupils Eliza Rozenberski, and George Houlston

For their final two challenges, pupils attempted to break the record for the most bottle flips in a minute as well as flying a paper plane for the longest time and furthest distance.

And, although they didn't break any world records, Michelle is still proud of her children.

She added: "I don’t think we are going to find ourselves in the Guinness Book of Records as a result of our efforts, but the children still had a lot of fun doing it - and that was the main objective."

- Schools can take part in the Shropshire Star World Book Day Special Edition. Email your group photos by Monday March 10 to schoolmemories@shropshirestar.co.uk. You can also send reports to us via Your World at yourworld.net/submit.