World Book Day 2025: 11 heart-warming pictures of children across Shropshire celebrating their favourite tales and characters

Celebrated across the country today (Thursday, March 6), World Book Day is an important calendar event in schools.

Not only does it liven up the school year, it sparks conversation between the children about books they’ve been reading and the characters they have loved and resonated with.

Children also walk away with a book token to spend at participating stores in exchange for donning their very best.

And this year was no exception - the kids of Shropshire pulled out all the stops as they rocked up to school dressed up as everyone from Matilda to Glinda.

Here are some fantastic pictures of children dressed up for World Book Day.

Woody, Toy Story

Chelsey Leigh Quirk shared this picture of her kid dressed as Woody from Toy Story.

Elphaba, Wicked

Sallie George shared this picture of Felicity, 9, dressed as Elphaba from the book and hit film Wicked.

Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Zoe Morris shared this picture of Caden, 8, dressed as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Hermione, Harry Potter

Zoe Peters shared this picture of Lillie, 9, dressed as Hermione Granger from the infamous Harry Potter series.

Glinda, Wicked

Emily Griffiths shared this picture of Lyla-Rose as Glinda from Wicked.

Wilma, Where's Wilma?

Lucy Richards shared this image of Marnie-Leigh, 8, dressed as Wilma from Where's Wilma?

Hiccup, How to Train Your Dragon

Suzy De Quincey-Parry shared this picture of kids dressed as Hiccup from How to Train Your Dragon and The Reluctant Dragon.

Dorothy, Wizards of Oz

Katie Humphreys shared this picture of kids dressed as Iron Man, Dorothy from Wizards of Oz and The Hulk.

Tracy Beaker, The Story of Tracy Beaker

Lynette Maskell shared this picture of her granddaughter Matilda dressed as Tracy Beaker from The Story of Tracy Beaker.

Matilda

Sophie Owen shared this picture of Jaxon, 3, as Blippi, and Lilly, 7, as Matilda.

Little Red Riding Hood