Shropshire Star
World Book Day 2025: 11 heart-warming pictures of children across Shropshire celebrating their favourite tales and characters

Children across the country have donned some creative costumes to celebrate their favourite books as part of World Book Day. 

By Geha Pandey
Published
Last updated
Chelsey Leigh Quirk shared this picture of her kid dressed as Woody from Toy Story.
Chelsey Leigh Quirk shared this picture of her kid dressed as Woody from Toy Story.

Celebrated across the country today (Thursday, March 6), World Book Day is an important calendar event in schools

Not only does it liven up the school year, it sparks conversation between the children about books they’ve been reading and the characters they have loved and resonated with. 

Children also walk away with a book token to spend at participating stores in exchange for donning their very best. 

And this year was no exception - the kids of Shropshire pulled out all the stops as they rocked up to school dressed up as everyone from Matilda to Glinda. 

Here are some fantastic pictures of children dressed up for World Book Day. 

Woody, Toy Story 

Chelsey Leigh Quirk shared this picture of her kid dressed as Woody from Toy Story.
Chelsey Leigh Quirk shared this picture of her kid dressed as Woody from Toy Story.

Elphaba, Wicked 

Sallie George shared this picture of Felicity, 9, dressed as Elphaba from the book and hit film Wicked.
Sallie George shared this picture of Felicity, 9, dressed as Elphaba from the book and hit film Wicked.

Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 

Zoe Morris shared this picture of Caden, 8, dressed as Willy Wonka, from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Zoe Morris shared this picture of Caden, 8, dressed as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Hermione, Harry Potter

Zoe Peters shared this picture of Lillie, 9, dressed as Hermione Granger from the infamous Harry Potter series.
Zoe Peters shared this picture of Lillie, 9, dressed as Hermione Granger from the infamous Harry Potter series.

 Glinda, Wicked 

Emily Griffiths shared this picture of Lyla-Rose as Glinda from Wicked.
Emily Griffiths shared this picture of Lyla-Rose as Glinda from Wicked.

Wilma, Where's Wilma?

Lucy Richards shared this image of Marnie-Leigh, 8, dressed as Wilma from Where's Wilma?
Lucy Richards shared this image of Marnie-Leigh, 8, dressed as Wilma from Where's Wilma?

 Hiccup, How to Train Your Dragon 

Suzy De Quincey-Parry shared this picture of kids dressed as Hiccup and The Reluctant Dragon from How to Train Your Dragon.
Suzy De Quincey-Parry shared this picture of kids dressed as Hiccup from How to Train Your Dragon and The Reluctant Dragon.

Dorothy, Wizards of Oz 

Katie Humphreys shared this picture of kids dressed as Iron Man, Dorothy from Wizards of Oz and The Hulk.
Katie Humphreys shared this picture of kids dressed as Iron Man, Dorothy from Wizards of Oz and The Hulk.

 Tracy Beaker, The Story of Tracy Beaker 

Lynette Maskell shared this picture of her granddaughter Matilda dressed as Tracy Beaker from The Story of Tracy Beaker.
Lynette Maskell shared this picture of her granddaughter Matilda dressed as Tracy Beaker from The Story of Tracy Beaker.

Matilda

Sophie Owen shared this picture of Jaxon, 3, as Blippi, and Lilly, 7, as Matilda.
Sophie Owen shared this picture of Jaxon, 3, as Blippi, and Lilly, 7, as Matilda.

Little Red Riding Hood

Lauren Jay Martindale shared this picture of Ella Jay, 6, as Little Red Riding Hood.
Lauren Jay Martindale shared this picture of Ella Jay, 6, as Little Red Riding Hood.
