World Book Day 2025: 11 heart-warming pictures of children across Shropshire celebrating their favourite tales and characters
Children across the country have donned some creative costumes to celebrate their favourite books as part of World Book Day.
Celebrated across the country today (Thursday, March 6), World Book Day is an important calendar event in schools.
Not only does it liven up the school year, it sparks conversation between the children about books they’ve been reading and the characters they have loved and resonated with.
Children also walk away with a book token to spend at participating stores in exchange for donning their very best.
And this year was no exception - the kids of Shropshire pulled out all the stops as they rocked up to school dressed up as everyone from Matilda to Glinda.
Here are some fantastic pictures of children dressed up for World Book Day.
Woody, Toy Story
Elphaba, Wicked
Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Hermione, Harry Potter
Glinda, Wicked
Wilma, Where's Wilma?
Hiccup, How to Train Your Dragon
Dorothy, Wizards of Oz
Tracy Beaker, The Story of Tracy Beaker
Matilda
Little Red Riding Hood