The first micropub in Powys has retrospectively applied for permission to create an outdoor seating area

Arvon Ales at Arvon House on Temple Street, Llandrindod has applied for a change of use of land to the rear of the bar to turn it into an outdoor seating area.

In their application they said work started and was completed in June 2022 to erect a wooden fence with wooden benches and tables.

The bar is open on Monday to Friday from 8am until 11pm, on Saturday, Sundays and Bank Holidays from 8am until 11pm.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council recently considered the application.

They had also received an email from a resident, raising concerns about customers using a private lane to get access to the seating area and making noise. The resident asked for the outdoor area to be closed promptly when the bar closes.

Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) said ‘the concerns threw a spanner in the works as it is clearly causing bother to some residents’. He said he hoped a compromise could be found so Arvon Ales could keep their outdoor area.

Councillor Kim Nicholls said the resident could have made representations to Powys County Council themselves.

Councillor Neil Bastow said the council had received one complaint but it needed to be weighed against the benefit for the community of the bar’s seating area.

Councillor Robert Thomas went to have a look at the space at the back of Arvon Ales.

He said: “It is very restrictive and if you have drunk people coming out at the end of the night down the lane it could cause a disturbance.”

Members agreed to raise no objections to the plan but they suggested that all considerations to reduce disturbance for local residents should be given, including by only allowing access through the bar.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the plans by April 4