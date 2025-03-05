Pupils at Shrewsbury primary school build and design electric car ready for race as part of national scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Children at St Giles' CofE Primary School have teamed-up to design and build a car to race at the Curborough Sprint Track in Lichfield in June.

Their project is part of the Greenpower challenge which aims to utilise the excitement of motorsport to inspire young people to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

More than 10,000 students take part in the challenge each year - from primary school age through to university.

The Greenpower Education Trust holds more than 30 regional events as well as an international final each year.