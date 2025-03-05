Painting from historic Shropshire house is off to the USA to reunite with its other half

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

‘Still Life with Fruit, Bird’s Nest and Insects’ by eminent Dutch flower painter Rachel Ruysch (1664-1750) normally hangs in the library at the National Trust’s Dudmaston Hall, near Bridgnorth.

The painting is being flown over the Atlantic to feature in a new exhibition opening this spring at The Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio, USA.

Rachel Ruysch: Nature into Art will feature the painting alongside its pendant, or partner painting, ‘Flowers in a Glass Vase’, amongst other works by the artist.

Rachel Ruysch's painting in the library at Dudmaston Hall

The paintings were sold separately in 1848 and have never been publicly displayed together.

Dudmaston’s painting was bought by Francis Darby in the same year, from whom it was ultimately inherited by Rachel Labouchere, the last owner of Dudmaston, and it has stayed at the country house ever since.

A pendant is one of two pieces of artwork that are intended to be displayed close together.

Typically, pendants share similar themes and complementary styles.

Rachel Ruysch's painting is off to America.

The exhibition’s 57 paintings by this female artist comprise over a third of her surviving work and visitors can expect to learn more about Ruysch’s fascinating life story.

Laura Bishop, senior house and collections officer, said: “Rachel Ruysch might just be the most famous artist you’ve never heard of. And yet, she was one of the most celebrated painters of the 17th and 18th centuries.

"Despite working at a time when women’s access to careers as professional artists was limited, she was incredibly successful and became one of the highest paid artists during her lifetime.

The Inspired by Nature exhibition at Dudmaston.

“Her work features masterful depictions of the natural world, flowers and botany, which is why her painting fits in so well here at Dudmaston with its large working estate.

"We’ll miss her whilst she’s gone but we’re so proud that this remarkable painting is getting the attention it so deserves and the chance to been seen side by side with its pendant. I’m tempted to book a flight!”

Art lovers closer to home are encouraged to pay a visit to 'Inspired by Nature' at Dudmaston Hall this spring.

This exhibition, which features artwork by John Nash and Mary Grierson, amongst others, celebrates the power, beauty and influence of the natural world.

The galleries at Dudmaston Hall reopen Sunday to Thursday from Sunday, March 16, until the end of October.

The historic rooms reopen on Sunday, March 30, until the end of September.

Normal admission applies, but entry is free for National Trust members.

